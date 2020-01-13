Eric Mangini doesn’t think Chiefs comeback formula will be sustainable to reach a Super Bowl
Eric Mangini recaps the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round playoff matchup and explains why the Chiefs epic comeback won't be sustainable to get them to a Super Bowl.
