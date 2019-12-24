Chris Broussard: LeBron has a healthy fear of Kawhi that makes him play his A-game
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- West
-
Chris Broussard talks about the growing rivalry between Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard and the mutual respect the two have for one another.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879