Nick Wright explains why Lamar Jackson is the MVP over Russell Wilson this season
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Nick Wright talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell WIlson and explains why Jackson is the clear MVP over Wilson this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879