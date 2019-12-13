Chris Canty: If Eagles are going to win the NFC East, Carson Wentz will have to play a lot better
Chris Canty talks about the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins Week 15 matchup and explains why quarterback Carson Wentz will need to play a lot better for the Eagles to win the NFC East.
