Chris Broussard explains why Chiefs Frank Clark made a mistake by provoking the Pats with his playoffs comment
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Frank Clark
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
-
Chris Broussard and former NFL wide receiver Amani Toomer talk about the comments made by Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark about wanting to face the New England Patriots again in the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879