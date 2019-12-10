Chris Broussard details why the Lakers can win a NBA title but isn’t confident they’re the best team in the league
Video Details
Chris Broussard talks about the Los Angeles Lakers and discusses if the team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be a historically great team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879