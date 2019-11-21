Greg Jennings: Deshaun Watson will be key to Texans success over Colts on Thursday night
Greg Jennings previews the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Week 12 Thursday night matchup and explains why he believes quarterback Deshaun Watson won't repeat his poor performance from last week and will help lead the Texans to a win.
