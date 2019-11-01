Chris Canty picks the Ravens to win ‘a fist fight in a phone booth’ battle over the Patriots
Chris Canty talks about the New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 9 matchup and explains why he believes the Ravens will get the win on Sunday.
