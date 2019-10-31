Brian Westbrook is unsure Baker can lead Browns through turmoil of a season
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Brian Westbrook
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
-
Brian Westbrook talks about Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and explains why he may not be able to handle the turmoil and ups and downs of a NFL season. Baker walked out of a media session on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879