Cris Carter believes DeSean Jackson will be crucial deep threat but can’t fix all the Eagles’ woes
Cris Carter talks about the Philadelphia Eagles and discusses if a healthy wide receiver DeSean Jackson would lock up the NFC East for Carson Wentz. Eagles are 4-4 on the season.
