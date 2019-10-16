Cris Carter defends Jason Garrett: ‘We criticize the coach too much in Dallas and don’t criticize the players’
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Dallas Cowboys HC Jason Garrett. Cris defends Garrett and says he's being unfairly criticized when the players are the ones not playing up to their ability. Do you agree with Cris?
