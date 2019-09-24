Cris Carter: Redskins switching to Dwayne Haskins now would be an overreaction
Video Details
- Case Keenum
- Dwayne Haskins
- Dwayne Haskins
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Washington Redskins
-
Cris Carter explains why the Washington Redskins should continue to play Case Keenum at quarterback instead of switching to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. CC believes it's too soon to make the switch and the team just needs some players back healthy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618