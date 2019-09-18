Cris Carter: Cam Newton hasn’t been himself since injuring his foot in preseason
Cris Carter talks about the foot injury to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and how it has affected his play on the field. Newton has struggled over the first two weeks of the season and CC explains how the injury would have hampered his throwing ability.
