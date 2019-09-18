Cris Carter: Eli Manning is going to be in the Hall of Fame
Cris Carter explains why New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will one day become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. CC compares Eli to Hall of Famer Joe Namath and explains that winning two Super Bowls is the reason he deserves to be inducted.
