Bart Scott explains why Drew Brees and the Saints should be the favorite to win the Super Bowl
Video Details
Bart Scott joins Nick Wright to discuss his Super Bowl prediction before the season officially begins. Hear why he has Super Bowl expectations for the Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618