Cris Carter’s biggest takeaway from Tom Brady’s 2019 preseason debut
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Carolina Panthers
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tom Brady
-
Cris Carter share his thoughts on Tom Brady’s 2019 preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. Cris thinks the New England Patriots should be the Super Bowl favorite heading into the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618