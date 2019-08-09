Cris Carter on Baker Mayfield: ‘I believe he’s going to be one of the great QBs that we have in the game’
Video Details
Cris Carter give his thoughts on Baker Mayfield's first preseason game of his second year. Hear why he expects a lot from Mayfield and thinks the QB needs to show growth in his off the field antics.
