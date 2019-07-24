Mariano Rivera was surprised by unanimous Hall of Fame vote
Legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous choice for the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Mariano recounts the announcement and says Derek Jeter deserves the same in 2020.
