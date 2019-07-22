Isiah Thomas says the Lakers had 2 great offseasons despite not signing Kawhi
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas joins today's show. Isiah weighs in on the Los Angeles Lakers signing Anthony Davis to join LeBron James. Plus, hear what he had to say about Kawhi Leonard's decision to join the Clippers.
