Ice Cube: ‘The Clippers will never steal the spotlight from the Lakers’
Video Details
Ice Cube joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss if the Los Angeles Clippers would ever steal the spotlight from the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he thinks the LA fan base is 'too loyal.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618