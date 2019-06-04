Antoine Walker suggests Kawhi take a page out of MJ and Kobe’s book ahead of Game 3
Antoine Walker joins today's show to discuss adjustments Kawhi Leonard needs to make in the NBA Finals. Antoine says Kawhi needs to take a page out of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James' book and get his teammates involved early.
