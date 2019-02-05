Cris Carter refutes the idea that Jared Goff deserves all of the blame for Super Bowl loss
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
-
Cris Carter talks about the Super Bowl on today's show. Hear Cris defend Jared Goff after his struggles in Super Bowl LIII and believes the New England Patriots defense deserves credit.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618