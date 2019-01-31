Saquon Barkley defends Eli Manning after the Giants’ 5-11 season
Video Details
- Eli Manning
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Saquon Barkley
- Saquon Barkley
-
New York Giants' RB Saquon Barkley joins today's show. Hear what he had to say about Eli Manning's future with the Giants and learning from Odell Beckham Jr.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618