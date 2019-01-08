Joel Klatt on Alabama’s collapse in the National Championship game: ‘Saban and his staff got outcoached badly’
Joel Klatt joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama. Hear what Joel had to say about Nick Saban and Alabama's collapse in the National Championship game.
