Chris Broussard is encouraged with the Lakers’ performance without LeBron
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to discuss the Sacramento Kings surviving the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Broussard explains why he's encouraged by the Lakers' performance without LeBron James.
