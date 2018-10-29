Nick Swisher on Clayton Kershaw: L.A. is his place, he’s the next Sandy Koufax
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- Clayton Kershaw
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL West
-
Nick Swisher joins First things First to recap the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hear what Swisher has to say about Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw and his future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices