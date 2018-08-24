Cris Carter believes Deshaun Watson will dominate the NFL for a long time
Video Details
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to discuss Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Cris Carter explains why he thinks Watson will dominate the league for a long time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices