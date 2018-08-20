Cris Carter details why Browns fans should be excited about Josh Gordon’s return
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to Josh Gordon's return to the Cleveland Browns after working on 'mental and physical health'. Additionally, Cris explains how Gordon makes the Browns better.
