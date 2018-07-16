Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the top wide receivers of all time
In their conversation about Jerry Rice's comment that he's the best football player of all time, Nick Wright list his top 4 wide receivers of all time. Additionally, Cris Carter weighs in on all time greats.
