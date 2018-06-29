Rod Strickland details why Kawhi is not a 1st option and needs LeBron to join him on Lakers to win a title
Video Details
- CBK
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- NBA
- Pacific
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- Sun Belt
- Sun Belt
- West
- West
-
Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Rod Strickland details why Kawhi Leonard is not a number one option and needs LeBron James to join him on the Los Angeles Lakers if he hopes to bring a title to LA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices