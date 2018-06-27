Nick Foles explains how he can still be a leader for Philly with Carson Wentz returning to Eagles

Video Details

Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Nick Foles talks all things Philadelphia Eagles, detailing what it's like to go from underdogs to favorites, bringing a Super Bowl title to Philly and his expectations for Carson Wentz this coming year after he suffered a season-ending injury last year.

