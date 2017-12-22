Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Mike Zimmer for a long time was a top coaching candidate, kept getting interviews, and kept not getting jobs. The media reports were he was maybe too honest in the interview room and it turned off some owners or general managers from hiring him. He's done a great job with you guys, and he comes across as a very intense football guy.

Can you tell the audience something that maybe you know about Coach Zimmer that would surprise them, maybe something-- a side of him we don't get to see? Or maybe that doesn't even exist. I don't know.

- Well, you know, as much, you know, rap he gets for being, you know, a tough coach and so hard on his players and things like that, I mean, I would say he's actually a player's coach, you know. He's a guy who-- obviously, he's hard on us, and he expects a lot out of us. And he wants what's best for us, which is great.

But at the same time, he wants us to be happy, and he wants us to win. If we're winning, things are good, and he's going to take care of us. If we're not playing our best and we're not playing hard and things like that, then he's going to get after us.

But as long as you take care of Coach Zim, he'll take care of you, and we've seen that this year in the way that we prepared. And when we've handled our business and we watch our film on our own, you know, he's going to give us time off, and he's going to give us a little bit more of a leash.

- Adam, last question. Thank you, first of-- again, for taking time with us. You're a big-time dreamer, and you've seen your life a fairy tale come true. Two of my favorite receivers will be playing in the Pro Bowl this year for the NFC, and that happens to be two kids from the state of Minnesota, both of them growing up watching me, watching the Vikings.

Adam, tell me, what would it mean for the Vikings in Super Bowl LII, for you in the purple and the skol, for all you guys, to take that field? What would it mean for you and the organization to be like, wow, as a little kid, my dream of playing for my favorite team, now playing and representing the Super Bowl? What would it mean for the city?

- Yeah, I mean, first of all, it would mean a ton to this locker room. I mean, all the work we've put in, all the time, and all of the, you know, OTAs, and training camp, and all of that stuff that we've done to get to this point, it would mean a lot to us. And then, like you said, growing up a Vikings fan, watching you guys do what you did, and, you know, that-- you feel that from the fans, you know. You want it bad for them as well because it's been so long since, you know, the Vikings have been even in a Super Bowl and then obviously never won one.

So-- and all those tough years with the missed field goals and, you know, all those years that we almost had it, you kind of bring that with you this year. And I think even guys that didn't grow up a Vikings fans, they feel that, you know. And they know how bad the fans want it. They know how much they care.

Even when we've been bad, the fans have stuck around us, which you sometimes you don't get around the NFL. So yeah, I think it would definitely mean something, and it would be big for us. But at the same time, we're just going to take it one game at a time, and keep trying to get better, and try not to look too far ahead.