Cris Carter lays out all the reasons why the Ohio State vs Michigan rivalry is so special
Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright what makes the Ohio State vs Mchigan game so special.
More First Things First Videos
The evidence is mounting that Ezekiel Elliott is the best player on the Dallas Cowboys
3 hours ago
Cris Carter lays out all the reasons why the Ohio State vs Michigan rivalry is so special
4 hours ago
Nick Wright corrects Dak Precott: Dallas isn't in a funk, they're finished
5 hours ago
Cris Carter: The Vikings are a good football team regardless of who is at the QB spot
5 hours ago
Cris Carter wonders what Jim Harbaugh has done to earn a lifetime contract with Michigan
1 day ago
Cris Carter believes we are in a cycle of judging young players the wrong way
1 day ago
More First Things First Videos»
20146-20149