Nick Wright reacts to the report that the Packers tried to sign Brian Hoyer and not Colin Kaepernick
In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright reacts to the report that Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers tried to sign Brian Hoyer and not Colin Kaepernick when Aaron Rodgers got injured.
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- Brian Hoyer
- Colin Kaepernick
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
-
More First Things First Videos
Daniel Cormier talks Conor McGregor's impact and UFC 217 with Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping
11 hours ago
Cris Carter delivers an emotionally charged message to Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon
11 hours ago
Nick Wright reacts to the report that the Packers tried to sign Brian Hoyer and not Colin Kaepernick
13 hours ago
Cris Carter on Cavs' loss to Pacers: 'LeBron should've gone for 45... It's about winning!'
13 hours ago
Here's why Nick Wright says Dak Prescott has a unique opportunity to prove he's one of the best young QB's
13 hours ago
Cris Carter reacts to Houston's win: 'The Astros did what they've done all season'
14 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
20146-20149