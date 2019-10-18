Double Amputee Jami Marseilles’ Powerful Story of Finishing the Boston Marathon
Video Details
Jami Marseilles, the first female bilateral amputee to run a half and full marathon, shares with Kristine Leahy her powerful story of finishing the Boston Marathon despite a tragic accident in her youth that resulted in the amputation of both her legs.
