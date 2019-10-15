Barry Zito on Being Left Off World Series Roster
Video Details
Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito opens up to Kristine Leahy about the personal struggles he went through following his failure to make the 2010 World Series roster as the highest paid player on the San Francisco Giants
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879