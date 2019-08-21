Johnny Bananas on Keeping $275,000 Prize from “The Challenge: Rivals III”
MTV's "The Challenge" star Johnny Bananas defends his controversial decision to keep the entirety of his $275,000 prize money rather than splitting it with his partner at the end of "The Challenge: Rivals III."
