AP Was There: Nadal’s 31-match French Open unbeaten run ends

<p> FILE - In this May 31, 2009, file photo, defending champion Rafael Nadal sits on the clay after falling during his fourth round match against Robin Soderling at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Soderling upset Nadal 6-2, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, for Nadal's first French Open loss. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) </p>

EDITOR’S NOTE — Every French Open features matches that are memorable for one reason or another. There are upsets. Comebacks. Dramatic moments. Historic accomplishments. The AP is republishing stories about a handful of such matches while the postponed Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be played. One big upset came when Rafael Nadal — now a 12-time champion at Roland Garros — lost for the first time at the French Open. He was 31-0 before being beaten by Robin Soderling in the fourth round. The following story was sent May 31, 2009.