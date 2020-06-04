AP Was There: Nadal’s 31-match French Open unbeaten run ends

EDITOR’S NOTE — Every French Open features matches that are memorable for one reason or another. There are upsets. Comebacks. Dramatic moments. Historic accomplishments. The AP is republishing stories about a handful of such matches while the postponed Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be played. One big upset came when Rafael Nadal — now a 12-time champion at Roland Garros — lost for the first time at the French Open. He was 31-0 before being beaten by Robin Soderling in the fourth round. The following story was sent May 31, 2009.