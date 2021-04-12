World Wrestling Entertainment WrestleMania Night Two Reactions: Bliss betrays The Fiend, Roman and Rhea reign supreme 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Night two of WrestleMania featured Alexa Bliss turning on The Fiend, Rhea Ripley becoming Raw Women’s Champion and Roman Reigns asserting his dominance at the Head of the Table.

Let’s get right to The Fiend, because this seemed to be the most polarizing portion of the show.

Personally, as someone who was attending live, I thought The Fiend making that entrance out of the Jack in the Box (in his OG form) looked cool as hell.

Yes, it would’ve been awesome seeing him walk down the ramp again, but I kinda liked the visual of The Fiend rising from below like he was part of a demonic resurrection.

The problem for me was the finish of the match. The Fiend really needed a win to come back from being burned alive. This was supposed to be his revenge.

Instead, we saw Alexa Bliss distract him with black liquid on her face which allowed Randy Orton to hit an RKO for a surprise win. I just don’t really understand the logic in this since Alexa has been teasing the possibility of The Fiend coming back for a while now. If she wanted revenge against him, shouldn’t death by fire be good enough?

The only logical explanation I can come up with is that maybe Bliss needs The Fiend present in order to break the spell he seems to have placed on her. If that’s the reason, I’m into it.

Moving onto Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, this was one of the more surprising outcomes of the night since Rhea has only been on Raw for a few weeks.

I was also worried that they’d make her go through a "paying your dues" process first before being given a title.

Sometimes, though, since wrestling IS pre-determined, the better choice is making a new star when you can instead of prolonging that moment until it’s too far gone.

And throughout WrestleMania week, it felt like WWE did that three times with new women who can lead the company into the future.

First, Raquel Gonzalez won the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver from Io Shirai. Then, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to close the first night of WrestleMania. And now, Rhea is champion after defeating Asuka on Sunday.

You couldn’t ask for three better picks to lead the next era of the women’s evolution.

Lastly, that main event Universal Title match between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan was every bit as good as people were expecting.

The psychology, the brutality, the work-rate, the pyro … this was WWE at its finest.

I’ve always said that wrestling is the best form of entertainment when it’s at its peak, and this was one of those times where I felt more than confident saying that.

Edge can still go, man. Roman and Daniel took his body to the limit by giving him everything they had and the guy just kept coming back for more.

Not for one second did I think that the "Rated-R Superstar" was having trouble keeping up in the ring at all. The guy clearly came prepared to have the type of match he’s been wanting to have since he first returned to WWE.

As for Roman winning, if you came here expecting me to criticize it, you came to the wrong place.

In my opinion, Roman should hold that title for years to put respect on the Universal Championship and make it out to be something more than it currently is. That way, when Roman eventually wrestles The Rock, he’ll be the strongest booked competitor in the entire company.

Edge will get another world title run. Daniel hopefully will, too.

Right now, it’s Roman's time to reign.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.