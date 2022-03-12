World Wrestling Entertainment SmackDown recap, review: NXT star Pete Dunne becomes ‘Butch’ 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

NXT star Pete Dunne officially joined the SmackDown roster this week, but not without a complete overhaul of his character.

Welcome back to my "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 3/11/22 edition of SmackDown featuring Brock Lesnar chasing Paul Heyman, new tag title contenders, Ricochet defending his IC title and the first appearance of "Butch."

First, here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated New Day after Big E landed on his head taking a suplex gone wrong on the outside of ring. Kofi was pinned shortly after.

The former WWE Champion later revealed via social media that doctors have said he suffered a broken neck, but thankfully he can move his extremities.

We here at FOX Sports would like to extend ourlove and most sincere hope that Big E is able to make a full recovery. The 36-year-old has been a joy to each person he’s encountered here, going above and beyond whatever is needed of him, and we wish to see him heal as quickly as possible.

It’s also a true testament to E’s character that his first instinct after suffering such a serious injury was to post a video being as positive as he could about the situation to update his fans. That man is the living embodiment of the power of positivity, and I pray everything works out in his favor.

I want to see him have the return of the century. He deserves the world.

Back to the recap:

- Rick Boogs defeated Jey Uso to earn Boogs and Nakamura a SmackDown Tag Team title opportunity at WrestleMania against The Usos

- Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship

SMACKDOWN HIGHS

Chasing Heyman

Unhinged Brock Lesnar is my favorite version of "The Beast," and this was the first we’ve really seen him get to that level since adopting a more laid-back cowboy persona on WWE TV.

Even if he was wearing the Stetson, this cowboy was not laid-back by any means. He was pissed about being busted open inside of Madison Square Garden, and it felt like Brock believed every word he was saying.

"You don’t draw blood on Brock Lesnar and live to tell about it," sounded like something he’s absolutely said during a bar fight.

The subsequent back and forth with Heyman that followed was enjoyable, too, but mainly because watching Heyman run for his life from an enraged beast after had me bursting out in laughter.

Boogs and Nakamura get a match at WrestleMania

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura have been one of the more entertaining parts of SmackDown since pairing up, so it’s nice to see them rewarded with a title match against The Usos at WrestleMania.

Boogs and Nakamura have real potential as a team.

Crowds loves their energy, and each week, reactions get louder for the duo. I wouldn’t mind seeing them take home the straps next month in Dallas. With a little push and gold around their waists, they could be even more valuable to WWE.

It also wouldn’t surprise me to see more teams added to this match by the time WrestleMania comes around — The Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios, specifically.

Sami vs. Ricochet

The pre-match antics between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee were handled well. McAfee flipping the switch from happy-go-lucky broadcaster to angry former NFL player reminds you that he could easily kick someone’s ass if tested.

As for the IC title match, the in-ring action was solid, and Ricochet retaining was the right choice. Hopefully a WrestleMania opponent begins to materialize soon for him. The clock is ticking.

Speaking of WrestleMania, Sami Zayn is killing it with his program against Johnny Knoxville. The amount of effort he’s put into furthering their issues via social media is next level. The text message conversation this week and everything with his phone number on Friday were both comedy.

SMACKDOWN LOWS

Pete Dunne becomes Butch

When I texted friends of mine who hadn’t watched the show yet about this, each one reacted by saying "please tell me you’re joking."

That’s not the response you want from your hardcore fanbase after someone debuts on the main roster and, frankly, it’s happening far too often.

Similar to Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne is now the latest NXT 1.0 Superstar to have their persona wiped away upon arrival and I just can’t wrap my head around telling your audience that none of what these people did on that brand mattered. Look at how it affected the aforementioned NXT champs.

It wasn’t that long ago when Pete Dunne was stealing the show at TakeOver just 24 hours before major WWE pay-per-views. He’s proven his act is over with audiences.

Changing his name and gimmick gives the impression that watching NXT and NXT UK isn’t necessary — since all your favorites will undergo a gimmick change once they get called up to the main roster anyway.

It’s always been said that once you arrive in WWE, what you’ve done outside their "Universe" doesn’t matter. This was a guy in their own developmental system, though, who proved he stood out. Why take that away from him?

Plus, if WWE wanted Dunne to be in a group with Peaky Blinders vibes, why not just bring Tyler Bate and Trent Seven over from NXT UK so they can re-form British Strong Style on WWE TV? Fans would at least be excited for that.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

