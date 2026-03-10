World Baseball Classic On FOX Sports: Team USA Garners Big Viewership Numbers

World Baseball Classic
Updated Mar. 10, 2026 6:54 p.m. ET

The USA is looking good so far at the World Baseball Classic. That's attracting plenty of eyeballs. 

The first two games of the USA's WBC campaign have garnered impressive viewership numbers, including 2.98 million for the 9-1 win over Great Britain on Saturday. That follows up the 2.64 million viewership figure for the USA's 15-5 win over Brazil to open up Pool B play. 

The USA is undefeated through three games, having defeated Mexico in a 5-3 thriller on Monday. The USA wraps up pool stage play on Tuesday against Italy. The knockout round begins on Thursday. 

2.98 Million Viewers: Great Britain at USA on FOX (Saturday, March 7)

  • Most-watched non-final WBC telecast on any network ever (second overall)
  • Up +101% vs. USA’s 2023 WBC game vs. Great Britain on FOX (1.48M viewers)
  • Peak Viewership: 3.74M viewers on FOX from 10:00-10:15 PM ET

2.64 Million Viewers: USA at Brazil on FOX (Friday, March 6)

  • Most-watched sports event of the day on any network
  • Up +78% vs. 2023’s lone USA WBC pool play game on FOX (1.48M viewers)
  • Peak Viewership: 3.13M on FOX from 9:45-10:00 PM ET

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX will air two quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. All 47 games will be available for streaming.

