A-Rod, Jeter And Big Papi Preview WBC Final: 'No Easy Outs'

Team USA and Venezuela needed to win low-scoring affairs to punch their tickets into Tuesday's World Baseball Classic final. However, Derek Jeter believes that the championship matchup might be a bit different.

After the two winning sides scored a combined six runs in their semifinal victories, Jeter predicted that the USA-Venezuela matchup will be a high-scoring affair.

"There's no easy outs in either lineup," Jeter said on FS1's postgame show following Venezuela's 4-2 win over Italy on Tuesday. "Every pitch is important. Sometimes when you're a pitcher and navigating through a lineup, you have a few guys where you're able to breathe. You fall behind, and you may be able to throw a ball over the plate. Neither side can do that. You're going to have to focus one through nine for nine innings.

"I expect the offense to show up — I expect the offense to show up on both sides tomorrow night."

Between the USA and Venezuela rosters, there are 20 All-Star hitters set to play in Tuesday's final. But the two teams haven't provided a ton of fireworks to this point. Venezuela has scored five or fewer runs in three of its first six games. The same goes for Team USA, which has scored just seven total runs in the knockout stage.

So, with that in mind, David Ortiz is anticipating more of the same in Tuesday's final.

"The pitching that I saw from the U.S. last night, and the pitching that I saw from Venezuela tonight, it's going to be a battle,' Ortiz said. "We always talk about good pitching going to stop good offense. If you look at it properly, both teams haven't been able to attack like everybody expect. It's going to be the battle of the pitching tomorrow. That's what I expect."

What was key to helping the USA and Venezuela punch their tickets to the WBC final on Tuesday were strong performances from their respective bullpens. Team USA's bullpen didn't allow a run in over five innings of work in its semifinal win over the Domincan Republic. Venezuela's bullpen, meanwhile, didn't surrender a run in 7 ⅔ innings of work on Monday.

That's why Alex Rodriguez believes it's vital for both teams to get out to an early lead in Tuesday's championship battle.

United States vs. Dominican Republic Highlights ⚾️

"Whoever is going to win tomorrow night is going to have to do it early, because both bullpens are lights out," Rodriguez said. "The last nine outs aren't going to be fun either way. So, it's vital to be ahead in the first six innings."

No matter what happens, though, Rodriguez expects the World Baseball Classic to live up to the hype.

"This is going to be must-see TV," Rodriguez said. "I know we had the Oscars a couple of nights ago, but this is going to be like an Oscars because these teams have played the best, you're going to have stars all over the place and I cannot wait to think about tomorrow."