The Numbers: The statistical story of the women's Final Four

The stars are out in Texas.

The NCAA Women's Tournament is down to its Final Four in San Antonio, with three 1-seeds reaching the summit and a 3-seed breaking up the run of chalk to the national semifinals.

Each team sports an AP All-American — Aliyah Boston for South Carolina, Paige Bueckers for UConn, Aari McDonald for Arizona and Kiana Williams for Stanford ⁠— so there's plenty to keep an eye out for.

The action starts off with Stanford vs. South Carolina at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Connecticut vs. Arizona at 9:30. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Heading into the weekend, here are The Numbers on each of the teams in the Women's Final Four:

STANFORD CARDINAL (No. 1 Seed, 29-2 record)

14: This is Stanford’s 14th Final Four appearance, the third-most in Division I women’s history, behind only UConn and Tennessee.

7: Stanford is one of seven women’s programs that have won multiple National Championships. If Stanford wins it all, they will become just the fourth women’s program to win three-plus national championships, joining UConn, Tennessee, and Baylor.

18: Stanford’s current winning streak.

78.9: Points per game scored by Stanford this season, 13th-best in the nation.

2.63: Blocks per game for Cameron Brink this season, the highest average for any player in this Final Four.

81: 3-pointers made by Kiana Williams this season, the highest total for any player in this Final Four.

32.9%: Opponents’ field goal percentage against Stanford this season, second-best in the nation behind Baylor.

53.4: Points per game allowed by Stanford this season, eighth-best in the nation.

38.3%: Stanford’s 3-point shooting percentage this season, the best of any team in this Final Four and seventh in the nation.

UCONN HUSKIES (No. 1 Seed, 28-1 record)

11: National championships won by the UConn women, the most in women’s Division I history and tied with UCLA's men’s team for the most national championships in Division I college basketball history.

0: Losses by Geno Auriemma in the national championship game. Auriemma has a perfect 11-0 record in national championship games.

18: UConn’s current winning streak.

3: Consecutive Final Four semifinal losses for UConn.

21: Final Four appearances for UConn (including this appearance), which is the most Final Four appearances by any men’s or women’s program.

5: Years since UConn’s last title, their longest drought since a five-year gap between their 2004 and 2009 titles.

2: The number of true freshmen in women’s Division I history that have led a national championship team in scoring (1982-83 Cheryl Miller for USC, 1995-96 Chamique Holdsclaw for Tennessee). Paige Bueckers (20.1 PPG) currently leads UConn in scoring as a true freshman.

90: Points scored by Paige Bueckers through her first four NCAA Tournament games, which is more than UConn legends Breanna Stewart (81 points through first four tournament games) and Maya Moore (73 points through first four tournament games).

1: Paige Bueckers became the first freshman ever to win the AP’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award.

82.7: Points scored per game by UConn this season, fourth-best in the nation.

52.0: Points allowed per game by UConn this season, tied for fourth-best in the nation.

20.8: Assists per game for UConn this season, the highest average in the nation.

51.6%: UConn’s field goal percentage this season, the best in the nation.

30.7: UConn’s average margin of victory this season, the best in the nation.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS (No. 1 Seed, 26-4 record)

11.4: Rebounds per game for Aliyah Boston this season, the highest average of any player in this Final Four (15th in the nation).

20.5: South Carolina’s average margin of victory in this NCAA Tournament (through four games).

7: South Carolina’s current winning streak.

12: The number of times that South Carolina has held its opponent below 55 points this season.

34.2%: The combined field goal percentage of South Carolina’s four NCAA Tournament opponents.

7.1: Blocks per game for South Carolina this season, the highest average in the nation.

16.1: Offensive rebounds per game for South Carolina this season, the highest average of any team in this Final Four and ninth in the nation.

14.8: South Carolina’s rebounding margin, the highest average of any team in this Final Four and third in the nation.

ARIZONA WILDCATS (No. 3 Seed, 20-5 record)

17.25: Arizona’s average margin of victory in this NCAA Tournament (through four games).

266: Steals for Arizona this season, 16th in the country.

0: Not only have the Arizona women never won a National Championship, no Arizona school has ever won a women’s national championship.

3: Coming into the NCAA Tournament, Arizona had lost three of its previous four games.

1: This is Arizona’s first Final Four appearance in the history of its women’s program. Previously, the furthest the Arizona women had advanced in the NCAA Tournament was the Sweet 16 in 1998.

20.3: Points per game scored by Aari McDonald this season, the highest average of any player in this Final Four (26th in the nation).

12.4: Turnovers per game for Arizona this season, the lowest average of any team in this Final Four and 19th-best in the nation.

