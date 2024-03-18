Women's College Basketball Women's AP Top 25: South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas top poll as No. 1 seeds Published Mar. 18, 2024 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

South Carolina , Iowa , USC and Texas are the top four teams in The Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball, a day after all four were chosen as the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that begins later this week.

The undefeated Gamecocks remained the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 35-member national media panel Monday. They had a week off after winning the SEC Tournament. Iowa and USC also didn't play last week after winning the Big Ten and Pac-12 tournaments, respectively.

Texas moved up one spot to fourth after winning the Big 12 Tournament last Tuesday. The Longhorns earned their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Stanford fell one place to fifth. UCLA , Ohio State and LSU were next. Notre Dame was ninth, the first difference between the poll and NCAA bracket as far as seeding; LSU was given a 3-seed in the NCAA's and the Irish a 2-seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

UConn remained in 10th after winning its 22nd Big East Tournament last week.

The AP will have a final poll after the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the 47-year history of the poll.

Iowa's NCAA regional features five teams that spent time in the top three of the AP Top 25 during the season. The Hawkeyes, UCLA, LSU, Kansas State and Colorado all had turns up there. None of the other regionals has more than three teams that have done that. South Carolina is the lone team in its part of the bracket to achieve that.

The Pac-12 got a conference record-tying seven teams in the NCAA Tournament, six of which are ranked in the poll — including three of the top six.

The ACC is next with five teams in the top 25, while the Big 12 has four and the Big Ten three. The SEC, which got eight bids to the NCAA's, only has two teams ranked, matching the Big East. The West Coast and Mountain West join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with one team each.

Here's the full top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Iowa

3. USC

4. Texas

5. Stanford

6. UCLA

7. Ohio State

8. LSU

9. Notre Dame

10. UConn

11. North Carolina State

12. Oregon State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Indiana

15. Kansas State

16. Gonzaga

17. Colorado

18. Oklahoma

19. Baylor

20. UNLV

21. Utah

22. Syracuse

23. Louisville

24. Creighton

25. Fairfield

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share