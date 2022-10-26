UConn Huskies
UConn freshman Ice Brady to miss 2022-23 season with knee injury
UConn Huskies

UConn freshman Ice Brady to miss 2022-23 season with knee injury

1 hour ago

UConn women's basketball freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the 2022-23 season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee.

News of the injury comes as another crushing blow to Geno Auriemma's team, which just lost 2020-21 Player of the Year Paige Bueckers to a torn ACL earlier in the year.

Brady suffered the injury during practice Friday, had surgery on it Tuesday, and begins rehab Wednesday.

"Anytime any player has an injury, it's so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be," Auriemma said in a statement. "When that's taken away – regardless of how long they're out – to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she's been here and I'm really confident that when she does come back, she's going to be better and more impactful than she already has been." 

Brady was ranked as the No. 5 player in her class, according to espnW's rankings. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 20.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals per game during her senior season at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.

UConn is ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll heading into the season.

