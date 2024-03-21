UConn star Aaliyah Edwards will enter the WNBA draft following the NCAA Tournament
UConn center Aaliyah Edwards announced Thursday that she will enter the WNBA draft, in which she is expected to be a first-round pick.
The 6-foot-3 senior from Kingston, Ontario, revealed her plans in a video posted on social media, two days before the Huskies open NCAA Tournament play.
"Let's have one last dance," she said in her post. "In addition to one last dance, I will be officially declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. I'm prepared, but more importantly I'm ready for the next chapter."
Edwards, named this week as an honorable mention to the AP All-America team, is averaging 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
She had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 pandemic and could have joined teammates Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin, who announced during UConn's senior night last month that they would suit up for the Huskies next season.
UConn (29-5), a No. 3 seed, hosts No. 14 seed Jackson State (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Predictions, upsets, top matchups
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Scores, dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Caitlin Clark earns historic third All-America first-team selection
-
2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: LSU vs. Iowa rematch?
2023-24 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina favored over the field
Nebraska, Texas A&M face off in both men's and women's hoops tournaments
-
Caitlin Clark brings 'tremendous betting attention' to women's March Madness
2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, more: March Madness star power on women's side this year
-
2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Predictions, upsets, top matchups
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Scores, dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Caitlin Clark earns historic third All-America first-team selection
-
2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: LSU vs. Iowa rematch?
2023-24 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina favored over the field
Nebraska, Texas A&M face off in both men's and women's hoops tournaments
-
Caitlin Clark brings 'tremendous betting attention' to women's March Madness
2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, more: March Madness star power on women's side this year