UConn star Aaliyah Edwards will enter the WNBA draft following the NCAA Tournament
UConn star Aaliyah Edwards will enter the WNBA draft following the NCAA Tournament

Updated Mar. 21, 2024 9:10 p.m. ET

UConn center Aaliyah Edwards announced Thursday that she will enter the WNBA draft, in which she is expected to be a first-round pick.

The 6-foot-3 senior from Kingston, Ontario, revealed her plans in a video posted on social media, two days before the Huskies open NCAA Tournament play.

"Let's have one last dance," she said in her post. "In addition to one last dance, I will be officially declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. I'm prepared, but more importantly I'm ready for the next chapter."

Edwards, named this week as an honorable mention to the AP All-America team, is averaging 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

She had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 pandemic and could have joined teammates Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin, who announced during UConn's senior night last month that they would suit up for the Huskies next season.

UConn (29-5), a No. 3 seed, hosts No. 14 seed Jackson State (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

