Social media reacts to Stanford defeating Arizona to win the NCAA Women's title

Fear the tree.

After a 72-day road trip for No. 1 overall seed Stanford, the Cardinal were crowned champions on Sunday with a 54-53 victory over the 3-seed Arizona Wildcats.

The Cardinal won their third NCAA women’s national title and first since 1992 by beating their fellow Pac-12 team for the third time this season. Stanford earned the title in the same season that coach Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest women's coach, with 1,125 victories.

Stanford, led by Most Outstanding Player of the game Haley Jones, held off a strong second wind from the Wildcats. Arizona star guard Aari McDonald racked up 22 points but was just 5-of-20 from the floor.

Meanwhile, Jones led three Stanford players in double figures with 17 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Lexie Hull added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Cardinal overcame 21 turnovers by outrebounding Arizona 47-29 and keeping McDonald in check.

Time expired as McDonald's last-second heave didn't fall, and social media reacted to the close victory by the Cardinal.

