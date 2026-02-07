Women's College Basketball
No. 22 Maryland Dominates Nebraska Behind 16 Points From Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu
Feb. 7, 2026

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and No. 22 Maryland pulled away down the stretch for a 78-60 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Oluchi Okananwa scored nine of the Terrapins’ 15 first-quarter points, and Maryland (19-6, 7-6 Big Ten) led 45-28 at halftime after a 30-17 second quarter.

Nebraska closed within 50-33 early in the third, but Maryland answered with Addi Mack’s layup off a steal and a Yarden Garzon 3-pointer to stretch the margin back to 52-33. The Terrapins won the third quarter, 25-18, and pushed the lead past 30 on a Rainey Welson 3-ball with 5:09 left in the period.

Okananwa had 14 points and four steals, Garzon scored 11 points with six assists and Kyndal Walker added 13 off the bench. Welson finished with a career-high 13 points.

Ozzy-Momodu added nine rebounds, and Maryland finished with a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint. The Terrapins shot 50% from the field, out-rebounded Nebraska 39-26 and forced 22 turnovers.

Logan Nissley led Nebraska (16-8, 5-8) with a career-high 22 points, including 13 by halftime, and hit six 3-pointers for her first 20-point game. Britt Prince made her 54th straight free throw in the third quarter, a Nebraska school record.

Next, Maryland hosts Penn State on Thursday, while Nebraska travels to Minnesota.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

