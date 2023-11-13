Women's College Basketball
Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder announces transfer to TCU
Published Nov. 13, 2023 5:33 p.m. ET

Former Miami Hurricanes' guard Haley Cavinder announced on Monday her decision to transfer to TCU with the intention of playing another year of basketball.

In true Cavinder-style, the announcement was posted to the 22-year-old's social media pages with the caption: "the last rodeo #committed."

In April, Cavinder and twin sister Hanna announced their decision to forgo their fifth-year of eligibility with no word on what was next for the social media stars.

The Indiana natives transferred to The U in 2022 after three years at Fresno State, with sites set on an NCAA Championship run, and helped the Canes reach the Final Four before losing to the eventual national champions, LSU

The Cavinders' decision to hang up the basketball shoes came less than a month after the March Madness run and seemed to foreshadow a new chapter for the sisters, who had already built a hefty following on social media and profited handsomely from the 2021 NCAA NIL rule change, prior to their arrival in Florida.

Cavinder has not commented further on the decision to return for another year, but it looks as though her comeback will be a solo one.

The point guard averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and was named a second-team All-ACC player while in Miami. She will sit during the 2023-24 season and return to the court to join the Horned Frogs for 2024-25. 

