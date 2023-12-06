Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark becomes 15th player in Div. I women's basketball history with 3,000 points Updated Dec. 6, 2023 8:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark reached another milestone in her memorable college basketball career, and she did so in the most Caitlin Clark-way possible – draining a deep, picture-perfect 3-pointer right in front of the Iowa team bench.

With the 3-point shot, Clark became the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to score 3,000 career points. The shot came in the third quarter against in-state foe Iowa State, giving the Hawkeyes a 43-39 lead in front of a sold-out Hilton Coliseum.

Joining the 3,000-point club is the second notable mark Clark has reached over the past couple of weeks. She became Iowa's all-time leading scorer and finished with her 12th career triple-double in the Hawkeyes' 94-53 win over Northern Iowa back on Nov. 12.

In reaching 3,000 career points, Clark also became the first player in Division I history, men's or women's, to record 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists in a career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark will now have her sights set on Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA scoring mark of 3,527 points. Following Wednesday's Cy-Hawk matchup, Clark and the Hawkeyes will have 20 regular-season games remaining.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share